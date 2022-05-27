Staff Reporter

LHCBA condemns sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

LAHORE -The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Thursday condemned sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, head of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, by an Indian court in a fake and politically motivated case. In a j statement issued here, LHCBA President Sardar Akbar Ali Doghar and other office-bearers said that no power could neither suppress the voice of freedom-loving people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir nor avoid their demand for right to self-determination. They said that the sentencing of the brave leader would further strengthen Kashmiris’ demand for the right to self-determination.
They said that people of Pakistan were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and would continue to extend complete cooperation in their struggle.

