LRH begins advanced paeds cardiac surgeries

peshawar – Lady Reading Hospital has started advanced paediatric cardiac surgeries after appointment of senior surgeons for the purpose.

LRH spokesman Muhammad Asim said that previously there was only one surgeon Dr Abdul Majeed, an assistant professor at LRH.

Assistant Professor and head of Paeds Cardiac Surgery Unit Dr Tariq Sohail Babar has done his FCPS and fellowship in Paediatric Cardiac Surgery from a renowned Cardiac Hospital of Pakistan, Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology Rawalpindi, while he did his further fellowship in Paediatric Cardiac Surgery from Ireland.

Asim said that in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, only two public sector hospitals are offering Paediatric Cardiac Surgery services, including the LRH.

He said that Dr Tariq Sohail Babar and Dr Abdul Majeed together have done more than 30 paediatric cardiac surgery cases in two months, with no mortality.

To ensure better paediatric cardiac care, LRH also plans an MoU with AFIC Rawalpindi to further strengthen and improve these services in KP.