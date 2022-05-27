Man kills ‘issue-less’ wife

FAISALABAD – A man allegedly shot dead his issue-less wife in the area of Samanabad Police Station.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that one Yousuf, resident of Samanabad, had married Iram Bibi 17 years ago, but they had no children. The couple used to quarrel over the issue. On Thursday, the man reportedly opened fire at his wife after exchange of hot words on the issue.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Usama Mazhar, brother of the ill-fated woman, and started investigation. The accused managed to escape from the scene.

FESCO gives employment to late employees’ children

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) gave away appointment letters to children of the late employees of the company. Letters were given to Saleemullah (naib qasid), Muhammad Wasim Tahir (sanitary worker), Ihtesham Ali (SSO-II), Zeeshanullah Saleem (SSO-II), Zenab Shabbir (commercial assistant), Hamza Anwar (UDC), Shafqat Masih (sanitary worker), Sidra Anwar (commercial assistant) and Mustafa Anam (naib qasid). FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmed distributed the letters while Director General Admin Athar Ayub, Chief Engineer Operation Ghulam Farooq, General Secretary Wapda Hydro Union Sarfraz Hundal were also present