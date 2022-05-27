Maryam urges SC to review its decision

Accuses Khan of violating court orders by marching towards D-Chowk | Country could face default if petrol prices were not raised

LAHORE – PML-N’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday said that the situation in Islamabad got out of hand yesterday following the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the marchers to enter the capital.

“The situation was well under control until the Supreme Court’s permission to continue with the march which eventually exposed their Fitna (evil)”, she said while talking to reporters outside residence of the martyred policeman Kamal Ahmed. She met late Ahmed’s widow and his five children and condoled the death.

The PML-N leader drew the Supreme Court’s attention towards statements of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and the PTI leaders who had termed their protest a ‘Khooni March’ (March full of violence). She appealed to the SC to review its decision pleading that protesters resorted to violence in line with the directions of the PTI leadership. “It was not a leaderless march”, she observed, adding that the PTI used SC’s decision to burn the capital to ashes. She was of the view that the PTI chairman had knowledge of the court decision, but he continued to march towards the D-Chowk and asked his supporters to gather there.

Talking about PTI chairman’s 6-day ultimatum to return to the capital if the government did not concede his demands, Maryam said it was nothing but an attempt to hide his guilt. She also chided Imran Khan saying he could not even bring 20,000 people for his march contrary to his claims of mobilizing two million people. She said the nation was aware of the Khan’s agenda which was to spread anarchy in the country. Addressing Imran Khan, she said: “People have come to know about your lies and your fake foreign conspiracy narrative as you don’t have the answer about your government’s failure in the last four years”. She said people had forced Khan to go back to Peshawar declaring the so-called “Azadi March” a barbadi (destruction) march.

Talking about the clashes between the PTI activists and the police on May 25, Maryam said that while workers were getting beaten up, Imran Khan was enjoying his helicopter ride. In a sarcastic comment, she said: “His revolution kept flying in the air for a few hours”. She asked Khan to stop using the youth to fuel his politics which she said revolved around his lust for power. “You should sit in Bani Gala and pray for rest of your life” She said country could face default if petrol prices were not raised as per the agreement signed between Imran’s government and IMF. Maryam also held PTI chairman and his party responsible for martyrdom of a policeman in Model Town a couple of days back. To a question about the “religion card” allegedly being played by the PTI workers, she said that religion was suffering at the hands of hypocrites who were using it to get votes. She said the government should register a case against Imran Khan and it was because of him that two children lost their lives during the march while a constable was martyred.