Multan admin declares five model roads

MULTAN – Local administration declared five roads as model roads in order to control risk of traffic jam across the district. It included Bosan Road, Nishtar Road, KFC Road, Bosan Road and another through a notification issued Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto issued order to install traffic signals at respected roads. Following this, a meeting was organised with DC in the chair attended by traffic police, Municipal Corporation (MC) and Multan Development Authority (MDA). Tahir Wattoo said technical survey was being conducted to enhance service roads and intersections. He said digital signals would be installed at Nawan Sher, SP Chowk, Katchery Chowk, Vehari Chowk and Bosan Road. A common working committee comprising officials of MDA, MC and district government was constituted to meet the target.