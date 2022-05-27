Mushaal urges world role to save her jailed husband’s life

ISLAMABAD – Wife of jailed Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik in IIOJK, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has called upon the international community including the United Nations and United Nations Human Rights Commission and other world powers to take notice of unlawful and arbitrary sentence given to her husband in a fake case by Indian court and save the life of a freedom fighter of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, she said Indian authorities can give all verdicts they wish against her husband, but it won’t stop us from fighting for our freedom. “I will continue this struggle till my last breath and then my daughter will continue this fight. And we will fight for generations till we are given our rights,” she vowed. Mushaal said that the Indian court gave a verdict of life imprisonment to her husband to give political advantage to fascist Narendra Modi, who is known as the world’s worst criminal Prime Minister. She said that India must end these war crimes and politics of hatred and intolerance in IIOJK. She added that by such acts and punishments Indian authorities cannot suppress the voice of the prison of conscience. “Raziyah Sultana misses her Papa, as she saw him over 8 years ago when she was a baby,” she said. Mushaal said that the courts have given the decision to imprison Yasin for life but the courts can take the ultimate decision to satisfy the collective conscience of the society even if there is no evidence against the accused.