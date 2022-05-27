MWMC identifies 207 neglected areas for cleaning under Clean Punjab Campaign

MULTAN – Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has identified 207 neglected areas of the city for cleanliness under the Clean Punjab Campaign.

While formulating a strategy to make the Clean Punjab Campaign more effective in Multan, data on new areas were collected from four zones of the city including 64 of Zone One, 79 in Zone Two, 34 in Zone Three, and 30 in Zone Four. These neglected areas include slums and backward localities.

CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar while elaborating on the new strategy said that the neglected areas were being made zero waste in phases and special cleanliness squads had started implementing the schedule. He said cleanliness of graveyards, shrines, mosques, and worship places of minorities were also part of the campaign while government buildings, hospitals, and medical centers would be thoroughly cleaned.

Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that under the “Clean Punjab Campaign”, historical and public places were also being cleaned.

Commissioner for upgradation of parks to restore recreational activities

Commissioner Multan Engineer Amir Khattak directed officers concerned to upgrade two big parks of the city in order to restore recreational activities for public facilitation.

During a surprise visit of different located in the city here on Thursday, the commissioner said that Shah Shams and Jinnah Park would be upgraded by providing maximum facilities in the parks. He said that Shah Shams Park would be made an exemplary recreational place through rehabilitation of lake and restaurant of the park.

He directed administration of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to bring improvement in facilities being provided at the park.

He snubbed the park administration over theft of water tapes from the washrooms of the park and directed them to install missing items in the washrooms within 12 hours. He also sought report regarding upgradation plan from the officers concerned. He expressed concern over missing facilities at one of the big parks of the city.

Later, the commissioner Amir Khattak visited Jinnah Park and inspected the facilities available at the park.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that different recreational activities would be restored in the park through rehabilitation of water games and swings. He said that development work continued at Jinnah Park in collaboration with Asian Development Bank.