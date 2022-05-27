NEPRA raises power tariff by Rs 4.83 per unit for K-Electric consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday has approved a Rs 4.83 per unit increase in electricity for K-Electric s consumers in the context of March fuel adjustment.

NEPRA has also issued a formal notification approving an increase of Rs4.83 per unit in Electrics March monthly fuel charges adjustment and the price increase will apply to all Electric customers except Lifeline customers.

The notification stated that K-Electric had requested NEPRA for an increase of Rs 5.27 paisa per unit on which the authority held a public hearing on FCA on April 27, 2022, and February FCA customers were charged Rs 1.38 paisa which was only for 1 month, March FCA will be charged Rs 3.45 paise more in June as compared to February and the recent increase will be applicable only in June.