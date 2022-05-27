News Desk

NEPRA raises power tariff by Rs 4.83 per unit for K-Electric consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday has approved a Rs 4.83 per unit increase in electricity for K-Electric s consumers in the context of March fuel adjustment.

NEPRA has also issued a formal notification approving an increase of Rs4.83 per unit in Electrics March monthly fuel charges adjustment and the price increase will apply to all Electric customers except Lifeline customers.

The notification stated that K-Electric had requested NEPRA for an increase of Rs 5.27 paisa per unit on which the authority held a public hearing on FCA on April 27, 2022, and February FCA customers were charged Rs 1.38 paisa which was only for 1 month, March FCA will be charged Rs 3.45 paise more in June as compared to February and the recent increase will be applicable only in June.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

ECP announces schedule for second phase of LG election in Sindh

Karachi

Two killed as roof of hotel collapses in Karachi

Karachi

Steps being taken to revive student unions, says Murtaza Wahab

Karachi

SHC issues notices on plea against appointment of JSMU VC

Karachi

‘Operation planned to retrieve state land from encroachers’

Karachi

PDMA takes measures to counter heat wave in Sindh

Karachi

Detained PTI lawmakers in Karachi set free

Karachi

Sindh all set to launch rescue 1122 service in Karachi

Karachi

Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth $6.7 million in sea raid

Karachi

Rs252mn recovered from tax defaulting vehicles in Sindh

1 of 6,256

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More