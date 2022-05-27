No big offer by coalition partners for PTI

Govt has started paving way for fresh elections without changes introduced by the former Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan left for home yesterday from the venue of the ‘Azadi (liberation) March’ rally here almost empty handed.

The only ‘positive offers’ he got was ‘rumours’ that fresh elections might be held earlier than scheduled. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, however, was non-committal. “Imran Niazi, let me make myself clear, you can dictate someone at home, but you cannot blackmail or intimidate the house,” the PM said in the National Assembly. But as a goodwill gesture, the PM offered to form a committee to hold talks with the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf over the elections.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar immediately welcomed Prime Minister Sharif’s offer for talks on the date of fresh elections in Pakistan. Umar demanded that Shehbaz Sharif should announce a committee for talks on fresh elections along with the proposed date for the polls. The committee may or may not be announced but the government has started paving way for fresh elections without new changes introduced by the former Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government. The National Assembly approved Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to remove the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in next general elections. The National Assembly also approved a bill depriving overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote, reversing reforms introduced by the previous PTI-led government for their voting rights.

After the passage of the bill, the overseas Pakistanis would not be able to cast their vote from abroad but can votes while residing in Pakistan. PM Sharif praised the NA and its members for passing the bill to abolish the former government’s election reforms giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote through i-Voting and electronic voting machines (EVMs). “NA has laid the foundation of free and fair elections by passing this bill,” the PM remarked. Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said Imran Khan was trying to play with the country’s peace.

“We reject his ultimatums. He should learn to respect the constitution. We want elections to be free and fair,” she maintained. Pakistan People’s Party leader Qatar Zaman Kaira said the PTI chief was using the youth for his personal interests. He said Imran Khan’s rally was a complete failure. It will be interesting to see if Khan returns in a week for the second phase of the protest as the government is unlikely to announce election date within a week.