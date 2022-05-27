APP

NTRC launches road safety training

ISLAMABAD – The National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) on Thursday launched an interactive awareness training programme on road safety for school children in the capital.
A research team of NTRC headed by research officer Humna Hamid visited The Play School in sector F-8.
They shared the interactive contents on road safety methods, road crossing, and safe use of vehicles, specifically designed for school children at the primary level.
The school management appreciated the initiative of NTRC and urged that the interactive content on road safety for higher classes may also be designed.
The research team informed that the designing of content on road safety for higher classes would be made after successful completion of the training programme for school children of primary level.
Furthermore, the awareness training programmes would be extended phase-wise to other areas of the country with the support of all stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.
Road safety is an important aspect of the transport sector and it needs to be promoted among the general public as more than five thousand fatalities on roads are reported annually in Pakistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran Khan slams ‘imported govt’ over petrol price hike

Islamabad

Qureshi expresses concern over bill to bar overseas Pakistanis from voting

Islamabad

Only NA will decide about election date, says PM

Islamabad

Govt takes tough decision to raise oil prices by Rs30/litre

Islamabad

NA passes key bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

‘Normalcy’ returns to Islamabad as PTI puts off sit-in

Islamabad

Parliament condemns life imprisonment to top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Islamabad

SC dismisses contempt of court petition against Imran

Lahore

Maryam urges SC to review its decision

Islamabad

Apex court’s intervention weakened govt strategy against PTI marchers: Fazl

1 of 2,526

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More