‘Operation planned to retrieve state land from encroachers’

KARACHI – A meeting, chaired by Karachi Commissioner, decided on Thursday to take strict actions against the illegal encroachments on lands owned by Malir Development Authority (MDA) and other government bodies. The meeting was attended by Director General MDA Muhammad Sohail, Secretary MDA Mohammad Arshad, Assistant Commissioner (General) Ijaz Hussain Rind, Deputy Commissioner West Ghulam Qadir Khan Talpur, Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam and others.

Director Encroachment Sindh, Secretary Board of Revenue, and senior officers of Sindh Police, Pakistan Rangers and Revenue Department. During the meeting, the DG MDA briefed Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon that most of the MDA land which has been illegally occupied by the occupation mafia was located in the western district. “In total, more than 5,000 acres of land is occupied.”

The Commissioner directed the MDA to inform the concerned deputy commissioners about the details of these lands and to submit an immediate written report so that the encroached areas could be cleared at the earliest.

The Commissioner also directed the deputy commissioners to co-operate fully with the MDA to complete the process of release of MDA land in a coordinated manner and to take priority measures to eliminate encroachments.