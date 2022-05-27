Staff Reporter

‘Operation planned to retrieve state land from encroachers’

KARACHI   –    A meeting, chaired by Karachi Commissioner, decided on Thursday to take strict actions against the illegal encroachments on lands owned by Malir Development Authority (MDA) and other government bodies.  The meeting was attended by Director General MDA Muhammad Sohail, Secretary MDA Mohammad Arshad, Assistant Commissioner (General) Ijaz Hussain Rind, Deputy Commissioner West Ghulam Qadir Khan Talpur, Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam and others.

Director Encroachment Sindh, Secretary Board of Revenue, and senior officers of Sindh Police, Pakistan Rangers and Revenue Department.  During the meeting, the DG MDA briefed Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon that most of the MDA land which has been illegally occupied by the occupation mafia was located in the western district. “In total, more than 5,000 acres of land is occupied.”

The Commissioner directed the MDA to inform the concerned deputy commissioners about the details of these lands and to submit an immediate written report so that the encroached areas could be cleared at the earliest.

The Commissioner also directed the deputy commissioners to co-operate fully with the MDA to complete the process of release of MDA land in a coordinated manner and to take priority measures to eliminate encroachments.

More Stories
Islamabad

Imran Khan slams ‘imported govt’ over petrol price hike

National

Famed Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away

Lahore

Pakistan reports 79 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Qureshi expresses concern over bill to bar overseas Pakistanis from voting

Islamabad

Only NA will decide about election date, says PM

Islamabad

Govt takes tough decision to raise oil prices by Rs30/litre

Islamabad

NA passes key bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

‘Normalcy’ returns to Islamabad as PTI puts off sit-in

Islamabad

Parliament condemns life imprisonment to top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Columns

‘The real or presumed assurances’

1 of 8,792

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More