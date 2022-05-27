Staff Reporter

Pak Navy seizes huge cache of drugs at sea

ISLAMABAD    –    Pakistan Navy Ship DEHSHAT in collaboration with PN air units seized approximately 4500-kg drugs at North Arabian Sea. While undertaking maritime security operations, PNS DEHSHAT intercepted the suspicious dhow and recovered a large cache of drugs that valued approximately $6.7 million in the international market, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Navy. The successful operation by the Pakistan Navy in seizure of a huge quantity of narcotics is a testimony to the fact that Pakistan Navy remains committed to fulfil national and international obligations in maintaining good order at sea, the statement added. “Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter any illegal activity and safeguard its maritime borders.” The successful execution of the anti-narcotics operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in the maritime zone of Pakistan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran Khan slams ‘imported govt’ over petrol price hike

National

Famed Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away

Lahore

Pakistan reports 79 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Qureshi expresses concern over bill to bar overseas Pakistanis from voting

Islamabad

Only NA will decide about election date, says PM

Islamabad

Govt takes tough decision to raise oil prices by Rs30/litre

Islamabad

NA passes key bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

‘Normalcy’ returns to Islamabad as PTI puts off sit-in

Islamabad

Parliament condemns life imprisonment to top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Columns

‘The real or presumed assurances’

1 of 10,262

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More