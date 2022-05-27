Pak Navy seizes huge cache of drugs at sea

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy Ship DEHSHAT in collaboration with PN air units seized approximately 4500-kg drugs at North Arabian Sea. While undertaking maritime security operations, PNS DEHSHAT intercepted the suspicious dhow and recovered a large cache of drugs that valued approximately $6.7 million in the international market, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Navy. The successful operation by the Pakistan Navy in seizure of a huge quantity of narcotics is a testimony to the fact that Pakistan Navy remains committed to fulfil national and international obligations in maintaining good order at sea, the statement added. “Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter any illegal activity and safeguard its maritime borders.” The successful execution of the anti-narcotics operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in the maritime zone of Pakistan.