Pakistan demands immediate release of Yasin Malik from India

Pakistan on Friday demanded India to immediately release Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik from detention.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a weekly press briefing strongly condemned the sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by India in a fake and dubious case.

Asim Iftikhar said that a strong protest was recorded by summoning the Indian Charge d Affaires on the issue while the Foreign Minister also demanded immediate and immediate release of Yasin Malik.

Regarding the return of Pakistani students to Chinese universities after the Coronavirus epidemic, the Foreign Office spokesman said that classes are being resumed in Chinese universities and 251 Pakistani students will be sent back to China after visa processing.

The spokesperson went on to say that four innocent Kashmiri youths were martyred today by Indian forces in Srinagar and Pulwama in occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is strongly condemned.

Asim Iftikhar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit Turkey next week.