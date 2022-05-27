News Desk

Pakistan demands immediate release of Yasin Malik from India

Pakistan on Friday demanded India to immediately release Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik from detention.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a weekly press briefing strongly condemned the sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by India in a fake and dubious case.

Asim Iftikhar said that a strong protest was recorded by summoning the Indian Charge d Affaires on the issue while the Foreign Minister also demanded immediate and immediate release of Yasin Malik.

Regarding the return of Pakistani students to Chinese universities after the Coronavirus epidemic, the Foreign Office spokesman said that classes are being resumed in Chinese universities and 251 Pakistani students will be sent back to China after visa processing.

The spokesperson went on to say that four innocent Kashmiri youths were martyred today by Indian forces in Srinagar and Pulwama in occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is strongly condemned.

Asim Iftikhar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit Turkey next week.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Bilawal calls for a reset of strained US-Pakistan ties

National

Govt plans to appoint former bureaucrat as NAB Chairman

National

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari till June 9

National

Imran Khan visits deceased PTI worker’s house in Mardan

National

Govt decides to impose permanent ban on entry of rallies in Islamabad

National

COAS expresses grief over Ali Raza Sadpara’s death

National

Govt drops bombs on people in form of petroleum prices hike: Pervaiz Elahi

Islamabad

Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022

National

Petroleum prices may further go up by Rs 30 per litre: Mustafa Khokhar

National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address nation at 8pm

1 of 8,255

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More