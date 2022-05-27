Parliament condemns life imprisonment to top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Asks India to drop fabricated charges against all Kashmiri politicians

ISLAMABAD – The Joint Session of the Parliament Thursday adopted a unanimous resolution condemning the life imprisonment of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on fake charges.

The resolution was tabled by Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, condemned the abhorrent attempt of the Indian government to deprive the Kashmiri people of their true leadership – a blatant violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The House stressed the struggle for the right to self-determination in occupied Kashmir was indigenous and could not be dampened by the draconian strong-arm tactics of the Indian government. The House asked the government of Pakistan for taking immediate steps on the matter, the joint sitting urged the international community to ask India to drop all fabricated charges against all political leaders of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) including Yasin Malik, and ensure their safety and well-being.

The resolution said the Indian govet should arrange a meeting of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik with his spouse

Mushaal Mullick along with his 10-year-old daughter. It demanded of the Indian Government to lift the brutal military siege, and let the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with their aspirations and relevant UN Security Council resolution.

Minister for law Azam Nazir Tarar, initiating the debate over Kashmir issue, said that the nation stands with the Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik. Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik was sentenced under engineered trial, he said, mentioning that Kashmiri Hurriyat leader has the full rights under the laws.

Kashmir leader was illegally sentenced by the Indian regime. “Yasin Malik’s sentence is a serious human rights violation,” he said. He said former Prime Minister Imran Khan should have listened to the appeal of Mushaal Malik but he preferred his own politics on it.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, on his turn, said that Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik was sentenced in a bogus trial. “A clear message should have been given on May 25 [on the day of long march led by PTI’s chief Imran Khan,” he said, giving the example of Court cases commented that it seems the fourth power was also being involved in the political arena. He lamented that the previous government had not shared the detail with the parliament about the agreements on FATF and IMF.

Minister for defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the lawmakers were expressing solidarity with Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by passing a resolution. “Pakistan always stands with the people of Kashmir,” he said, condemning the abhorrent attempts of the Indian Government to deprive the Kashmiri people of their true leadership which is the blatant violation of Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). “Pakistan is firmly standing with its Kashmiri brethren,” he added.

Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani, Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood and other lawmakers said that Pakistan has always raised its voice for the people of Kashmir at all world fora. They India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle with the barrel of a gun. The lawmakers also strongly criticized the PTI’s chairman Imran Khan in their speeches. The lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not participate in the joint session of the parliament.

With the onset of the proceedings, GDA MNA Ghous Bux Mehar pointed out lack of quorum in the house to disrupt the proceedings but the required strength was in the house. The joint session was adjourned to meet again on June 7