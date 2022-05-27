Past in Perspective

I still have my feet on the ground,

I just wear better shoes.

–Oprah Winfrey

Clogs were created back in the 13th century in Netherlands with the purpose of protecting factory workers, artisans, fisherman and farmers from getting hurt on the feet. Modern renditions are made entirely from wood but back in the day, they only had a wooden sole and a leather strapped over the top. However, these proved to be rather unsafe because the material could easily tear apart upon impact. Then, the entire shoe was carved out from wood so that it would be safer. Diversity was added through changing its shape and design. Farmers were assigned to have larger, squarer nose to stop them from sinking into the mud. In contrast, the fishermen would have sharp and pointy clogs that would help in sorting out fish wires. Eventually then, as more synthetic materials were developed, clogs became more of a cultural symbol than anything else.