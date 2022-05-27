PCB appoints KPMG to conduct club scrutiny

LAHORE-Pakistan Cricket Board, as part of his commitment to promote, implement and establish transparency and fairness, has appointed renowned auditing and accounting firm KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. to conduct country-wide club scrutiny. The scrutiny will commence in the Kasur District where the process will run from 1-4 June and 50 registered clubs will take part. Following Kasur District, KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. will conduct club scrutiny in other districts with an aim to complete the process within four months. Complete schedule of the club scrutiny in other districts will be announced in due course through the Cricket Associations. KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. involvement is the fourth phase in the process. In the first phase, basic information about the clubs was collected where 4,022 clubs applied, in the second phase, players’ data from 3,822 clubs was submitted through an online process. In the third phase, 3,644 clubs submitted the printed forms as part of the process. Following the third phase, 3,644 clubs from a total of 3,822 clubs that had applied in the second phase will be scrutinized.