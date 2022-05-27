News Desk

Petroleum prices may further go up by Rs 30 per litre: Mustafa Khokhar

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Friday has said that petroleum prices may further go up by Rs 30 per litre, Dunya News reported.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) may not be satisfied with the increase that’s why petroleum prices may go up further by Rs 30.

“Government will also have to give a tough budget,” he said.

In his tweet, he also wrote that “The question is, what is the wisdom in carrying the burden of Imran Khan’s failures and bringing the country to the brink of disaster?”

