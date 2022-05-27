PM pays tribute to LEAs for protecting lives, properties of people

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to officers and jawans of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for protecting the lives and properties of people in testing times in the capital.

Talking to officers and jawans of law enforcement agencies at D-Chowk, where PM Shehbaz Sharif suddenly stopped on his way to the National Assembly, appreciated the dedication of the law enforcement personnel in performing their official duties regardless of their political affiliation. The prime minister emphasised unity among all ranks of the nation to eliminate the scourge of anarchy and chaos.

He stressed upon everyone to demonstrate the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism to make the homeland a citadel of peace. He said all of us have to end hostility and hatred, and promote love, passion and national cohesion.

Shehbaz said Pakistan will definitely move forward if we follow laws.

He said we have to foil the conspiracy to divide the nation and make our best efforts to put the country on the path of development and prosperity.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and defence Minister Khawaja Asif and top officials of LEAs were present during PM’s visit.