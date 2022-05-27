PML-N leaders poke fun over PTI’s long march

LAHORE – The PML-N’s Punjab spokesperson Azma Zahid Bukhari and ex-party MNA Talal Chaudhry Thursday poked fun over the PTI’s long march highlighting some funny aspects of the political activity. Azma Bukhari took jibes at the “religious touch” advice given to the PTI chairman Imran Khan by former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri during the party’s Islamabad rally on Wednesday last. “They have been giving Punjabi touch to the music all their lives and acknowledged this fact before the nation also. Now, they are giving religious touch in their speeches”, she said in an indirect reference to the PTI leader Abrarul Haq’s famous Punjabi song, Nach Punjaban Nach. She was talking to the media here along with party leader Talal Chaudhry. Azma went on to say: “They are using religion in politics; they have given Gogi touch in politics; they have given a filthy touch in politics”. In his sarcastic comment on Imran Khan’s six-day ultimatum to the government, Talal Chaudhry said: “They came to get a date [for elections] but returned giving a date [to the government] instead. We have given them a six-day dose of medicine; hope it will work. If they returned, we would take out [from them] the worm of power from them”. In an indirect reference to the relations between the PTI and the establishment, the PML-N leader said: “Someone else broke their heart, but they are hurling stones at us”. Commenting on the alleged poor response to the PTI’s long march, he said that as against all expectations, they could bring only a few thousand people on roads. “They even disappointed the Supreme Court [which allowed their march] and the Youth by their poor show”.