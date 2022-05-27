News Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address nation at 8pm

Following the government’s decisions to increase the prices of petroleum products by Rs30, Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation at 8 pm.

During his address, the prime minister is expected to announce the coalition government’s policies regarding the major challenges being faced by the people of Pakistan.

A day prior, the government had announced a massive hike in the price of petroleum products after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasized abolishing the subsidies on commodities.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had said the government decided to hike the price of petrol, diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel by Rs30, effectively from May 27.

