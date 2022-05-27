APP

PSX stays bullish, gains 529 points

ISLAMABAD- The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 529.05 points, with a positive change of 1.26 percent, closing at 42,541.71 points against 42,012.66 points on the last working day. A total of 347,068,781 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 240,046,117 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.042 billion against Rs7.570 billion on last trading day. As many as 351 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 263 of them recorded gain and 63 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 25 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 35,663,724 shares and price per share of Rs17.88, Cnergyico Pk with volume of 19,647,019 and price per share of Rs5.59 and Telecard Limited with volume of 18,443,000 and price per share of Rs11.70. Siemens Pak witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.45 per share, closing at Rs.645 whereas the runner up was Philip Morris Pak, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs38.87 to Rs580. Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs76.71 closing at Rs2,123.28 followed by Indus Motor Co, the share price of which declined by Rs18.43 to close at Rs1,268.17.

More Stories
Islamabad

Only NA will decide about election date, says PM

Islamabad

Govt takes tough decision to raise oil prices by Rs30/litre

Islamabad

NA passes key bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

‘Normalcy’ returns to Islamabad as PTI puts off sit-in

Islamabad

Parliament condemns life imprisonment to top Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

Islamabad

SC dismisses contempt of court petition against Imran

Lahore

Maryam urges SC to review its decision

Islamabad

Apex court’s intervention weakened govt strategy against PTI marchers: Fazl

International

Bilawal rejects Imran’s claims US plotted his downfall

Islamabad

PM asked to take GHQ, SC, FPCCI on board over ‘state of economy’

1 of 3,117

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More