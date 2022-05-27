Staff Reporter

PTI brutally killed policeman, tortured personnel on duty to create chaos: CM

LAHORE -Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday said the PTI tried to create chaos in the city by instigating violence and brutally killing the police constable besides torturing the law enforcement personnel on duty.
In a statement issued here, he said it had been established that PTI chief Imran Khan’s ego was bigger than the country as this followers refused to obey the orders of the Supreme Court.

Where did the show of millions of people go as empty roads were exposing the lies of Imran Khan, he said, adding the PTI had been exposed badly.

