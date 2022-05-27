PTI rank and file disappointed as long march backfires

peshawar – End to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march in a single day has attracted mixed feelings while it has also caused frustration among many PTI activists at the grassroots.

Public circles also question the dramatic end to the long march although PTI chairman Imran Khan had announced to stage the march till the ouster of the incumbent government and even the court verdict came in PTI favour regarding their march.

Several activists of PTI in Peshawar complained about the indifference of certain senior party leaders regarding the long march.

“Some PTI leaders are always in the first row when it comes to distribution of the party tickets for elections and other incentives, but they were not seen in the long march. I have conveyed this to the party leadership including the KP Chief Minister,” said Ghulam Bilal, a trader leader who along with his party activists led his group to participate in the long march.

He, however, did not want to name those PTI leaders. “I can’t share the names but I have shared them with the PTI leadership and I may disclose them if the party likes so,” he said.

Also, some PTI activists said that many marchers failed to find vehicles to come back home to Peshawar as many vehicles, hired for the march, left while leaving the marchers behind in Islamabad. Many PTI activists remained stuck in the federal capital till late on Thursday though the march had been dissolved Wednesday night.

Prof Dr Faizullah Jan, an analyst based in Peshawar, told this correspondent that the PTI long march had failed. “Some events like torching of trees and Metro stations also damaged the public standing of the PTI march,” he added.

He added that while PTI chairman Imran Khan expected huge crowds in the long march, the participants were even lesser in numbers than the normal rallies that Imran addressed ahead of the march.

“Public fatigue is also one reason because people often get tired of frequent speeches and rallies, while the weather is also hot and many don’t like attending such events in this sizzling heat,” he added.

He said that protests of PTI might turn useless if by-elections, which have been announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan on seats in Punjab, are held.

“If those by-elections are held, the incumbent government can’t be forced to relinquish power and it will have to remain in power till the normal schedule of the general elections in the country,” he added.