Our Staff Reporter

Rescue 1122 returns cash and jewellery worth millions to owners

ATTOCK – Rescue 1122 set an example of honesty by returning cash and jewellery worth millions to its owners. As per details, a few days ago a house situated in Hamza Colony caught fire because of gas leakage. As result, all the five inmates received serious burn injuries. Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the victims to DHQ Hospital and extinguished the fire.

During this operation, rescuers found Rs345,680 and jewellery worth Rs655,000 which was kept in safe custody and have now been returned to their owners.

