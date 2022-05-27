Rupee loses 8 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee further dipped by 08 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 202.00 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 201.92. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 201.5 and Rs 203.5 respectively. Moreover, the price of Euro witnessed appreciation by 11 paisas and closed at Rs 216.02 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 215.91. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.59, whereas an increase of 84 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was being traded at Rs 254.26 as compared to its last closing of Rs 253.42. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisas to close at Rs 54.99 and Rs 53.85 respectively.