Salman Sufi appointed head of PM’s Strategic Reforms

ISLAMABAD – Mother Teresa Award winner and an expert in introducing unique social welfare schemes and public policy expert Salman Sufi has been appointed head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms.

Salman Sufi appointment was made by PM Shehbaz Sharif and according to notification he will discharge his duties voluntarily.

Salman Sufi was also enlisted among the world’s five prominent personalities including US President Joe Biden, for working for women’s rights.

All the ministries have been directed to make every possible effort for making the reforms’ agenda of the Prime Minister successful.