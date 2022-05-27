Secretary Health emphasises on provision of best treatment to patients

LAHORE – Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on Thursday visited several hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Multan on the fourth day of his visits to the health facilities across the province. According to the Health department Punjab sources, the Secretary Health visited DHQ Dera Ghazi Khan, THQ Taunsa, Civil Hospital Multan, Parvez Elahi Cardiac Hospital Multan, Nishtar Hospital Multan, Mother and Child Hospital Multan, DTL Multan, RBC Multan and Filter Clinic Indus Hospital Multan.

During his visit to the DHQ Dera Ghazi Khan, he paid special attention to Nursing College and Cardiac building and checked availability of facilities there. All the concerning MSs gave detailed briefing to the Secretary about the facilities in hospitals. The Secretary Health said on the occasion that he was keen to visit Mother and Child Hospital Multan and reviewed its development in progress. He said the government hospitals would be provided with facilities of international standards on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz who gave a mission to make health centers of the province better by providing best doctors and sufficient medicine supplies. He said that the patients should be treated with respect and the best facilities should be provided to them.

Special Secretary Health Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretary Sajjad Khan, Additional Secretary Dr. Asim Altaf and Project Director PMU Tariq Mehmood accompanied the Secretary Health.

Meanwhile, the Punjab health department is taking effective measures to control cholera and diarrhoea cases, apart from initiating awareness campaigns for general public in the province. This was stated in a meeting, held under the chair of MPA Khwaja Salman Rafique, here on Thursday. The meeting was called on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to review acute watery diarrhoea and cholera cases, surfacing in the province. The director communicable disease control briefed the participants about the diarrhoea and cholera situation in detail. Addressing the meeting, Salman Rafique said that total 17 confirmed cases of cholera had been reported during this month, out of which were reported in Lahore, three in Sheikhupura and one case was reported in Vehari. He said that special counters for diagnosis of diarrhoea and cholera cases had also been set up in hospitals, while ORS and antibiotic medicines were available for patients. He said that data from private hospitals and labs was being collected and uploaded on the dashboard for preparing reports. He lauded the coordination of allied departments for detection and control of the cases and said that chlorination of drinking water was being made at all cost. During the meeting, representative officers of housing, cooperative and other departments also briefed the participants about the measures taken in this regard. DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, epidemiologist, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other departments were present in the meeting.