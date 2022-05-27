Our Staff Reporter

Sindh all set to launch rescue 1122 service in Karachi

KARACHI   –  Sindh government spokesperson and Karachi Administrator, Murtaza Wahab, has announced that the provincial government will launch the Rescue 1122 service in Karachi from May 31.

The Karachi administrator shared a video of Rescue 1122 ambulances and announced that service would be fully made operational by May 31. “Rescue 1122 on the roads of Karachi. The trial process is being carried out to make them fully functional by 31st May by Sindh Govt,” Wahab wrote.

“So happy to have been part of this process which will be spread over entire Sindh,” he added.

Earlier, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab had said that 50 ambulances will be operational under the banner of rescue 1122 in the metropolitan city. He said that the Sindh government had provided the city with this service after the local transportation projects such as the Orange line BRT.

