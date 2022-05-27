Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encroachment

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to take strict action against water theft, illegal buildings and encroachments on government lands in Karachi.

This decision was taken in an important meeting chaired by the Sindh Chief Secretary, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, representatives of Rangers and other officers concerned.

Briefing the meeting the officials said that lands of Malir Development Authority (MDA), Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and Lyari Development Authority (LDA) have been illegally occupied in different city areas and at different times.

They informed that they had also carried out various operations against these encroachments but encroachments resurface. The meeting decided to take stern action against encroachments on government lands and directed land owning agencies i.e. Malir Development Authority, Karachi Development Authority and Lyari Development Authority to submit their report by Friday so that an anti-encroachment plan could be devised.

The Sindh Chief Secretary, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that after the report, strict action would be taken and no negligence would be tolerated in this operation. Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that a comprehensive plan would be drawn up to end the occupation of MDA, KDA and other government lands and geo-tagging of these lands would also be done accordingly.

Officials of Sindh Building Control Authority said that there are around 6,000 illegal buildings in the city at present.

The meeting decided to display QR code on the buildings approved by Sindh Building Control Authority. CS said that QR code would be displayed on the face of every building under construction. People would be able to know the legal status of building through their smartphones.