SSL hands over property to AKUH for establishment of latest medical facility

KARACHI – A simple and graceful ceremony was held Thursday morning at Ocean Mall and Tower near Do Talwar, in which Siddiqsons Ltd (SSL) handed over a property located in SSL’s newly launched project “Ocean Residency – Hub” to the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) for establishing an Aga Khan Laboratory and Medical Centre.

Chairman SSL, Muhammad Tariq Rafi along with his wife, CEO SSL, Abdur Rahim and his spouse, President Aga Khan University (AKU), Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin and Asif Fancy, Chief Development Officer, Resource Development, AKU were present on the occasion.

The property handed over by SSL to AKUH is almost 2000 sq ft of commercial space worth Rs 60 million. The Aga Khan Laboratory and Medical Centre will be a great source of relief for the public in Hub (Balochistan) as it will provide state-of-art diagnostic and medical facilities to the people in the area. The establishment of AKUH’s latest medical facility will be a great blessing for the people living in the remote area of Hub, Balochistan and its surroundings. Siddiqsons has always been at the forefront for welfare activities/facilities for the needy people.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdur Rahim, CEO Siddiqsons, said that their organization was committed to providing the best residential and welfare-oriented services to the people of the area. He added that the people in Hub were facing lots of difficulties as they had to travel long distances to Karachi for diagnostic and treatment purposes. President AKU, Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin thanked Siddiqsons for their noble and philanthropic gesture and vowed to provide the best health and medical facilities in the far-flung areas of Hub.

The ceremony was also attended, among others, by Ms Alizay Jaffer, Director Resource Development AKU, Yawar Muzammil, Manager Resource Development AKU and Ms Shagufta Hassan, CFO AKU.