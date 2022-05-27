Steps being taken to revive student unions, says Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu, Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput and Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday discussed the implementation of Sindh Students Union Act in the province and various aspects related to it.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrator said the steps had to be taken to ensure revival of student unions so that they could put up their demands before the Universities’ administration in case of any grievances they face.

Crediting the role of student unions, the administrator held that in the past leaders of national level emerged through it as they were instrumental in providing political training to the students and gave them a chance to raise their voice in exercising their democratic rights.

He said these unions also produced excellent debaters and speakers, who later went on to join national politics.

Moreover, Murtaza Wahab directed chief secretary to remove obstacles, if any, in the implementation of Sindh Student Unions Act. Whereas, Ismail Rahu said that steps were being taken to revive the student unions in line with the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party.

Administrator Karachi inaugurates flyover attributed to painter Iqbal Mehdi

Karachi Administrator, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday inaugurated the flyover connecting Central District with the East after renovation and named it after Pakistan’s renowned artist painter Iqbal Mehdi.

Iqbal Mehdi’s daughter, PPP officials Shakeel Chaudhry, Waqas Shaukat and others were also present on the occasion. Administrator said that the purpose of naming this flyover after Iqbal Mehdi, the artist who made Pakistan famous all over the world for painting, was to pay homage to his services.

He said that Iqbal Mehdi was a famous personality of Pakistan who presented his art in such a way that he became united in his art. He said that Iqbal Mehdi was second to none in making sketches as well as being one of the foremost artists in Pakistan in terms of painting.

“In recognition of his (Iqbal Mehdi) services, the Government of Pakistan awarded him the Presidential Medal of Excellence,” he added. The Administrator said that construction of parks, flyovers, roads and sidewalks is underway and we are trying to make new projects as well as maintaining old projects.

He said that the Sindh government in collaboration with various agencies has renovated PIDC Bridge, Natha Khan Bridge, bridge passing near City Station and other bridges.

“Street lights have been installed and care has been taken to keep them in tune with the culture of Sindh. PPP’s vision is to develop the all areas of Karachi including backward areas,” Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.

He said that under Karachi Neighborhood Project, several development projects are under construction in Ibrahim Haideri, Coast Guard Chowrangi, Malir, Khokhrapar, Old City Area, Lyari, Gizri, Boat Basin and other areas.

He said that funds have already been allocated for all these projects so that these projects can be completed within stipulated time.

Residents of the area thanked Administrator Karachi for the reconstruction and renovation of the flyover.