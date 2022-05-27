APP

Tentative electoral lists displayed for correction: EC KP

PESHAWAR- Election Commission of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday said that tentative electoral lists were on display since 21st May at the display centres where citizens having CNICs can check and correct their votes.
The Public Relation Department Election Commission KP said the lists would remain on display by June 19 where people can register or correct their names and submit objections. All the needed equipment and other material for this purpose have been handed over to the display centres of the Election Commission across the province including in tribal districts.
The staff has also been imparted necessary training to run the affairs of display centres. In all a total of 3082 display centres have been established with each centre having an in-charge. Any citizen having CNIC and his or her name is not registered in the list, can fill the Form-15 and submit the same to the in-charge of the display centre.
In case of objection on any registration in the list, the complainant can submit Form-16 for this purpose while Form-17 could be submitted for correction in name or other details. The forms would be available at the display centre free of charge. The Election Commission has appointed 136 reviewing officers for this purpose.
The Election Commission has also provided the facility of SMS service on mobile phones in this regard for which applicants could send a message on 8300 by submitting their CNIC number. In case of any quarry, the citizens can also visit district election offices for assistance.
The Election Commission has urged the political parties and citizens to actively participate in the process for ensuring error-free electoral lists and free and fair elections.

