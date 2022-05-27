Two killed as roof of hotel collapses in Karachi

At least two people were killed and two other were wounded when roof of a hotel near Chief Minister House in Karachi collapsed on Thursday night.

According to details, roof of a hotel, located near CM House, suddenly collapsed, burying four persons under the debris. Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved two dead bodies from the rubble while two persons were pulled out in injured condition.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner South Abdul Sattar visited the building after the incident. Speaking to media, he said that no element of terrorism was found in the incident.