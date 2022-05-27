Staff Reporter

Two suicides spark alarm in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD  –   Two persons allegedly took their lives in separate incidents of suicides, Hyderabad Police reported on Thursday. The police informed that 29 years old Syed Aleemuddin Shah allegedly hanged himself from a window in ward number 11-D of Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry, a mental health facility in Hussainabad area.  Shah was a resident of Iqbal Colony in Latifabad Unit 12 who was admitted to the hospital in January this year for the treatment of drug addiction, the police said.  In another incident, the body of 45 years old Ali Ahmed Soomro was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Doomro Goth in Qasimabad. The police said quoting the family sources that Soomro was under stress due to the domestic woes. The DIG Hyderabad Syed Peer Muhammad Shah has taken notice of Soomro’s suicide and directed the police to conduct a through probe into the matter.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

‘Charter of Economy’ is need of the hour, says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

Supreme Court must remain neutral: Maryam

National

PTI leaders discuss ‘various options’ as long march deadline nears

Islamabad

Deal with IMF to be finalised next month, says Miftah

Islamabad

Marriyum says elections in 2023

Lahore

PM rejects FIA’s charge of Rs2.5m money laundering

Islamabad

Khan wanted a patch-up with PPP before no-confidence move, reveals leaked audio

Islamabad

FC role vital to maintain law, order, says Sanaullah

Karachi

CPNE elects new office bearers, standing committee members

Islamabad

ECP all set to hold LG polls in Balochistan today

1 of 8,813

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More