Staff Reporter

Workshop for Haj pilgrims held

LAHORE – Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-religious Harmony, Government of Pakistan and Directorate of Hajj, Lahore, jointly organized a workshop for Haj pilgrims on administrative matters at Al-Hamra Arts Council here on Thursday. Director of Hajj Punjab Rehan Abbas Khokhar, Deputy Director of Hajj Punjab Muhammad Mujeeb Shah,Younis Mughal, Allama Imran Bashir, Qari Abdul Wahid Qureshi briefed the pilgrims about various administrative matters during the five-day program, said official spokesperson. Director of Hajj Punjab Rehan Abbas Khokhar, while addressing the participants, said the department was making efforts to provide complete training and facilities to pilgrims so that they may not face difficulties during the Hajj. He requested all the pilgrims to pray for the development and prosperity of the country.

