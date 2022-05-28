123 housing societies declared illegal in Sargodha

SARGODHA – As many as 123 housing societies were declared illegal in the district. According to a spokesman for the district administration that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi a crackdown against illegal societies was going on in the district.

In this regard,District Planning Officer Tauqeer Iqbal,enforcement inspectors and police sealed three offices of housing societies, including Canal View,Ahuda and Tariq colony.

He said 40 housing societies had been declared illegal in Sargodha, seven in Bhalwal, nine in Sillanwali, one in Sillanwali unit, three in Bhera teshil, 21 in Bhera unit, two in Sahiwal tehsil, 18 in Sahiwal unit, three in Shahpur tehsil, seven in Shahpur unit and five housing societies of Mot Momin unit were declared illegal. The housing societies were established without any approval,he added.

5-kg opium seized, accused arrested

Police on Friday arrested a drug-peddler and recovered narcotics from him. A spokesman said that a team of Miani Momin police station, headed by SHO Shahid Iqbal, conducted a raid and arrested notorious drug-peddler Haq Nawaz and recovered 5-kg opium and 1.2-kg hashish from him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Prize distribution ceremony at RPO Office

A prize distribution ceremony was held at the RPO office here on Friday in which RPO Imran Mehmood distributed cash and commendation certificates among officials for showing outstanding performance during law and order duty.

The RPO said the prime responsibility of police was to protect public life and property, adding that personnel who performed their duties efficiently got the reward.

Assistant sub-Inspector Hameed Ali, head constable Hidayatullah, driver Constable Sajid Mehmood, constables Muhammad Ahsan,Umar Daraz, Takreem-ul-Rasool, Abdul Rehman, Syed Muhammad Taqi, Khalid Mehmood,Imam Bakhsh,Mehran Khan, Sohail Waheed and Arshad Shahzad got rewards. Those who would perform well in future will continue to be encouraged, the RPO said.