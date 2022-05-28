News Desk

16 cases registered against Imran khan, Shah Mahmood, Asad Umar in Islamabad

The Islamabad Police registered 16 cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, following the riots in the federal capital during the party’s “Azadi March”.

Apart from the top brass, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Raja Khurram Nawaz have also been named in the first information reports (FIRs).

The cases have been registered for blocking roads, disrupting state affairs, attacking the police personnel, and damaging the property.

The police registered cases at the Aabpara, Kohsar, Tarnol, Lohi Bhir, Ramna, Bhara Kahu, and the Secretariat Police Stations.

The development two days after comes after multiple PTI leaders — Khan, Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram, Gandapur, and Ali Nawaz Awan — were booked for creating disruption in Islamabad.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

SC must stay away from Imran’s politics, urges Maryam Nawaz

National

Imran Khan hints at another long march, vows to approach SC

Lahore

PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza appear before court in money laundering case

Islamabad

Ahsan says no cut in HEC budget for FY23

Lahore

Pakistan Railways likely to increase fares in wake of fuel prices

Lahore

Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 6,500 MW

Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to PTI’s Fawad Ch

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to promotion of environment of peace, stability in South Asia

Islamabad

Govt parties agree on name of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar as Chairman NAB

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

1 of 8,263

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More