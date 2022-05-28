Our Staff Reporter

5-day training on ‘Learning technologies of pasteurized milk’ concludes

LAHORE   –    The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with the Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD), organised a five-day training course on ‘Learning technologies of pasteurized & flavoured milk’ at the city campus. The training was part of the ‘Capacity building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ project. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Director General Production Livestock Department Dr Nadeem Badar co-chaired the concluding session of the training on Friday. The VC gave away shields to the resource persons, while Dr Nadeem Badar distributed certificates among participants. Director Livestock Rawalpindi Division Dr Sarfraz Ahmad Chattha, Director Planning & Development Livestock Department Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 15 participants (Livestock officers, dairy professionals and farmers) from public and private sector dairy industry were present. Prof Dr Nasim thanked the Livestock Department for providing financial assistance for making the project successful. He said UVAS was working closely with dairy industry and being professionals.

, it was a responsibility of the university to play lead role as a master trainer to train other professionals and spread the latest knowledge regarding pasteurization, value addition and processing among other professionals for profitability of the livestock farming community.

Dr Ashraf and Dr Sarfraz spoke about the importance of capacity building trainings of professionals to strengthen livestock and dairy sector.

Various aspects were discussed during the training course related to modern dairy farming practices with hygiene milking, feasibility of modern dairy farming and cost-saving techniques, standardization and homogenization of pasteurized and flavoured milk, production of  flavoured milk and its packaging process, advanced pasteurization techniques used in dairy industry, practical demonstration of dairy machinery and its process, food safety and quality of pasteurized milk ,etc.

