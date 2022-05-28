7th Avenue Interchange to be completed in August

ISLAMABAD – The under-construction 7th Avenue Interchange will be completed in August 2022 – two months ahead of its planned completion timeline.

The interchange is being built at the junction of 7th Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Khayaban-e-Soharwardi and Garden Avenue near Aabpara.

The interchange will be a cloverleaf with four left and right loops while there will be an underpass to link both the portions of Khayaban-e-Soharwardi.

The NLC had won the contract after submitting the lowest bid against the one submitted by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) under section 42/F of PPRA rules.

The said project was planned to be completed in October 2022, however, due to the smooth and speedy work on site, the project would be ready for commuters in August 2022.

According to details, grading and casting work has been completed on Srinagar Highway, adjacent to 7th Avenue Interchange, while work on removal of culverts framework is also in progress. Similarly, the work of fixing slab steel on side wall panels is also in progress.

The completion of this project will also help in maintaining the flow of traffic and will also reduce problems like traffic jams in twin cities.

The interchange was first planned in 2008 and many times the CDA management discussed it in its Development Working Party meetings but the project could not come out of paper.

On the other hand, motorists have been facing traffic mess and prolonged signals at the junction. Long queues of vehicles could be seen on a daily basis particularly during office and school hours.

Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed while keeping people’s suffering in mind has decided to award several projects including 7th Avenue Interchange by using Public Procurement Regulatory Authority’s rule 42 (F) according to which a project can be given to government owned entities without going into open bidding for its early completion.

The city managers have awarded a total of four projects in such manner which include 7th Avenue Interchange, construction of Greenfield 10th Avenue worth Rs10.2 billion, reconstruction of IJ Principal Road worth Rs4.9 billion to NLC and Rs1.4 billion project for construction of judicial complex in Islamabad awarded to the Frontier Works Organisation.