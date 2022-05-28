AC holds open court to  resolve issues of tribesmen

landi kotal – Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal on Friday held an Open Court to resolve issues of the people at their doorsteps.

The open court was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand, Medical Superintendent Headquarter Hospital Dr. Ihtesham, Tehsil Mayer Haji Shah Khalid, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Shahbaz Khan, Station House Officer (SHO), councilors, representatives of WAPDA, Agriculture and Forest departments, tribal elders and locals.

The people appraised the AC regarding poor health and sanitation, insufficient health facilities, problems of excessive load shedding, dilapidated condition of roads and non-supply of potable water, etc.

On this AC Irshad Mohmand said that contrary to the previous moot, a follow-up of the presently open court sessions will be conducted and will be closely observed by the high-ups to make it fruitful.

The local administration is utilizing all its energies to resolve these issues on a priority basis and no compromise will be made in this context, he added saying it is obligatory on the officials of various departments to address problems being faced by the public masses.

The sub-division administrative officer assured government’s cooperation for the welfare of the tribesmen.