MATEEN HAIDER

Allies extend support to PM on tough economic decisions|

ISLAMABAD   –   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held consultations with leaders of his coalition government over the prevailing economic and political situation and took them into confidence over the talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Official sources told The Nation that the PM hosted lunch for the ruling allied parties and asked them to cut the development schemes in the next budget due to the acute shortage of financial resources.

“In the prevailing situation all allies will have to sacrifice for better Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz Sharif told the leaders.

Those who attended the PM’s lunch included Mohsin Dawar, MQM Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Sidiqui and Balochistan Awami Party leaders.

According to the sources, the allied parties assured the Prime Minister of their full cooperation on the subject.

The situation in the aftermath of the PTI long match also came under discussion.

The allied parties leaders lauded the steps taken by the government in handling the PTI long march and maintaining law and order in Punjab, KP and Islamabad.

The PM also consulted the leaders on his address to the nation and sought some proposals from them.

The allied parties endorsed the government talks with IMF and said it would help the government in presenting a relief oriented budget for people of Pakistan.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti met the PM and discussed situation in Puir Koh and efforts to overcome cholera disease in the area.

ANP Provincial President Aimal Khan Wali also separately met the PM and discussed issues related to socio economic development of KP.

