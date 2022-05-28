Staff Reporter

Anti-encroachment launched for smooth traffic flow

HYDERABAD – As part of the ongoing anti encroachment operations being conducted by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), the encroachments were removed from many localities here on Friday. The HMC’s spokesman informed that cabins, carts and makeshift shops set up on the roads and footpaths were removed from Station Road, Nai Pul, Phuleli, Paretabad and Muhammad Chowk areas in City taluka. He told that the HMC’s staff confiscated the cabins and carts in addition to the chairs, tables and cylinders which were placed on the roads and footpath. He apprised that a similar operation was also carried out in parts of Latifabad taluka including Jamia Cloth Market, Bibi Afza Park and Mehmood Garden areas. The spokesman said the HMC had time and again warned the traders and vendors to voluntarily remove encroachment to avoid facing the corporation’s action.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Country will be run according to Constitution, PM tells nation

Islamabad

Govt rejects Imran’s condition for talks

National

Imran leaves press conference over tough questions

Islamabad

Allies extend support to PM on tough economic decisions|

Islamabad

Five-judge bench leaves courtroom as PM’s lawyer objects to ‘observations’

Lahore

Maryam urges Supreme Court to keep off political fight

Lahore

Pak Army establishes free medical, drought relief camp in Cholistan

Islamabad

Overseas Pakistanis’ right to vote intact: Tarar

Islamabad

Senate also passes bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

Religious minister announces to cut Hajj cost below Rs650,000

1 of 1,033

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More