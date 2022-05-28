Agencies

‘Around 10 dead’ in Russian strike on central Ukraine military base

Kyiv, Ukraine – Russian strikes on a military facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro early Friday left nearly a dozen people dead and injured more than 30 others, a local defence official said.
“A national guard training centre was hit this morning by Iskander missiles. People were killed. Unfortunately, about 10 people died and between 30 and 35 people have been injured,” Gennady Korban, the regional head of the national guard, told local Ukrainian media.
Dnipro in central Ukraine has escaped the brunt of damage inflicted by Russian forces in more than three months of fighting, and the city early on became was a hub for displaced Ukrainians fleeing fighting further east.

