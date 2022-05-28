Our Staff Reporter

Attock police arrest 8 accused including 5 drug peddlers

ATTOCK- Police have arrested eight anti-social elements including drug peddlers, a proclaimed offender and those having illegal arms. Cases under the acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In different attempts, police arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 2.58 kg hashish from their possession. In another attempt, police arrested a proclaimed offender Rehmat Khan resident of Jand who was wanted by the police for the last three years.  In two other attempts, police arrested Imran resident of Thatta and Faisal resident of Mirza and recovered two unlicensed pistols from their possession.

