Azerbaijan marks 104th Republic Day

Azerbaijan on Saturday is celebrating Republic Day, the 104th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Republic.

On May 28, 1918, the Azerbaijani National Council declared the independent Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, also known as the Azerbaijan People’s Republic, at a meeting in neighboring Georgia.

A historic meeting on May 28 in the Georgian capital Tbilisi adopted the six-article Declaration of Independence of Azerbaijan, making Azerbaijan the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim east.

Mammad Amin Rasulzade was then chosen a leader of the newly formed republic.

As a beacon of hope for Azerbaijan’s 20th-century independence movement with his saying, “Once raised, the flag never falls!” Rasulzade played a key role in the formation of the modern Azerbaijani identity.

On June 4, 1918, friendly political, legal, trade, and military ties between Azerbaijan and Turkiye were solidified shortly after the Treaty of Batumi, signed between the newly established Azerbaijani Democratic Republic and the then-Ottoman Empire.

With the pact, the empire recognized the independence of Azerbaijan, which could in return request its military help in case of any threat.

The newly founded state managed to form a national army on June 26, 1918.

After the republic’s declaration of independence in Georgia, Fatali Khan Khoyski, Azerbaijan’s first prime minister, formed the government in Ganja, now northwestern Azerbaijan, in June, as he was not able to travel directly to Azerbaijan’s current capital Baku since the city was then controlled by Armenian militants and Bolsheviks, a Marxist revolutionary party.