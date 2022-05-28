Agencies

Bilawal calls for reset of strained Pak-US relations

WASHINGTON    –   Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for a reset of the strained US-Pakistan relations through engagement, saying he believes the two countries agree on far more than they disagree on.

“The way in which this relationship progressed in recent years doesn’t serve the interests of the people of Pakistan, but it also doesn’t serve the interests of the people of America,” he was quoted as saying in an interview with The Washington Post. “And I still believe that Pakistan and the United States agree on far more than we disagree on.” FM Bilawal said, letting the alliance further deteriorate makes little sense.

“Even though I’m young and I’m supposed to be a lot more idealistic and revolutionary, because of our [family’s] experience, I actually believe in evolution over revolution,” the foreign minister was quoted as saying. Rogin wrote, “Perhaps this strategy of lowering short-term expectations and focusing on incremental progress could be applied to the US-Pakistan relationship as well.  Although (Imran) Khan’s accusations of US meddling in Pakistan’s politics are ridiculous, they play off an anti-Americanism that has become deeply rooted in parts of the Pakistani polity. Likewise, in Washington, there’s no strong domestic political constituency for improving U.S.-Pakistan ties.”  But, FM Bilawal said  there are reasons to think progress is possible.

