CM pays surprise visit to Sardar Begum Hospital

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz paid a surprise visit to Government Sardar Begum Hospital in Sialkot. His visit to District Headquarters Hospital Sialkot was scheduled but he directed the driver to take the vehicle to Sardar Begum Hospital. After reaching the hospital, he inspected various wards and asked about medical facilities from patients and their attendants. Hamza Shehbaz met with the children undergoing treatment in the children’s wards and asked the mothers about the medical facilities. While instructing to provide the best medical facilities to the children, he said that the best medical treatment should be provided to every patient on time. Hamza Shehbaz said that he would create facilities for the common man. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz visited the Shahabpura Overhead Bridge project which has been under construction for many years.

The CM also visited different areas of Sialkot city. He was briefed about the project of the Shahabpura Overhead Bridge. Hamza Shahbaz said that the Shahabpura Bridge project was also a victim of the incompetence of the previous government. The project of the Shahabpura Overhead Bridge will be completed soon. A timeline of the project should be drawn, he directed and added that there will be no compromise on quality in the construction work. Comprehensive planning should be done to fix the sewerage system in Sialkot. He said that construction and repair work would be started on Pasrur and Daska roads. City roads are also in bad condition and special attention should be paid to the construction and repair of city roads, he said and directed the commissioner to devise a plan for the betterment of the Gujranwala city. My heart bleeds while seeing what they have done with the country and the province. I have come out in the field and we will leave no stone unturned in the service of the people. Completion of the Shahabpur Overhead Bridge project will help in solving traffic problems, he noted. Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz commended the police and administration for the best arrangements during the long march: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz commended the police and administration for the best arrangements for public order during the long march. He also lauded the performance of his political companions along with the police and administration. Hamza Shehbaz said that the police, administration and elected representatives delivered in exceptional circumstances. The situation was a test, you all made decisions with mutual consultation and fulfilled the trust of the people.

The police performed their duties and ensured the safety of the lives and property of the people. All of you deserve congratulations and we hope that you will continue to perform your duties for people with the same dedication. Members of Punjab Assembly Sardar Owais Leghari, Kh Salman Rafique, Jahangir Khanzada, Zeeshan Rafique, Spokesman of Punjab Government AtaTarar, Imran Goraya, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Additional Inspector General of Police (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore Division, DGPR and others were present. Commissioners and RPOs of Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sargodha participated in the meeting through video link.