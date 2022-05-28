CNIC, mobile number must for shopping at utility stores

KARACHI – The Utility Stores authorities have made it mandatory for consumers to provide their CNIC and mobile number for purchasing commodities on subsidised rates.

The authorities said consumers intending to purchase commodities at subsidised rates at the Utility Stores will have to provide their CNIC and mobile number for payment of bill. The staff at the Utility Stores would put the consumers’ data into the system, and then consumers would be able to receive a code issued by the stores system.

Subsequently, the consumers are supposed to show the code to the utility stores staff and only then, they will be issued the bill. The utility stores system has been introduced for the generation and payment of bill, while the entire procedure was being implemented on the directions of managing director utility stores.