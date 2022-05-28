Our Staff Reporter

CNIC, mobile number must for shopping at utility stores

KARACHI – The Utility Stores authorities have made it mandatory for consumers to provide their CNIC and mobile number for purchasing commodities on subsidised rates.
The authorities said consumers intending to purchase commodities at subsidised rates at the Utility Stores will have to provide their CNIC and mobile number for payment of bill. The staff at the Utility Stores would put the consumers’ data into the system, and then consumers would be able to receive a code issued by the stores system.
Subsequently, the consumers are supposed to show the code to the utility stores staff and only then, they will be issued the bill. The utility stores system has been introduced for the generation and payment of bill, while the entire procedure was being implemented on the directions of managing director utility stores.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Local Government elections in Sindh may be postponed: Nasir Shah

Karachi

Clean all storm drains before onset of monsoon: Wahab to officials

Karachi

DC inspects uplift work in Nawabshah

Karachi

Man kills wife over suspicion of extra marital affair

Karachi

Commissioner chairs review meeting on monsoon preparedness

Karachi

Minister unveils govt plan to produce cheap electricity

Karachi

Fire breaks out in chemical godown

Karachi

4 robbers loot passengers

Karachi

Transfer of Jhokio murder case challenged

Karachi

DC chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

1 of 1,047

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More