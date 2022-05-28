Commissioner calls for projection of cultural identity of Multan

MULTAN – The divisional administration has decided to highlight the centuries-old religious and cultural significance of Multan, the city of saints.

Presiding over the review meeting on performance of Archeology, Walled City and Auqaf Department, Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak said that shrines of saints were not only the glory of Multan, but also the identity of the region.

“People from across the globe used to visit tombs of the saints to seek spiritual peace”, Khattak remarked, adding that the architectural style of centuries old shrines’ buildings was of special interest for the tourists.

He urged the Archaeological Department to play its role for the protection and preservation of the sites in an amicable way. The Commissioner also directed the Auqaf department to ensure availability of basic facilities at the tombs including separate entries and lavatories for the differently-abled persons as per their requirement.

Furthermore, Amir Khattak said that strict action would be taken against officers concerned in case of inactivation of water filtration plants and deterioration of washrooms. The meeting was attended by a large amount of officials from these three departments.

76 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 76 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 83,000 electricity units.

A fine totaling around Rs 1.3 million was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against six of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash.

YPO to hold of Youm-e-Takbeer

Young Pakistanis Organization in collaboration with Superior Group of Colleges will arrange a ceremony on Youm-e-Takbeer, on Saturday.

Regional Director Superior Group of Colleges Professor Yasir Tahir Khan will preside the ceremony.

According to President Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem, the ceremony will be addressed by educationist, social workers and political figures. The citizens will also express solidarity with armed forces in the fight against menace of terrorism. The speakers will also highlight the struggles of the politicians, scientists and others in making the country’s defence impregnable.