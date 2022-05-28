Our Staff Reporter

Commissioner chairs review meeting on monsoon preparedness

KARACHI -Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday chaired a meeting to review steps being taken to deal with expected monsoon rains in the metropolis. According to a news release, comprehensive planning was being done and preliminary work of deployment of required machinery, trained and experienced staff had also been completed. Special arrangements were being made for drainage of water from low lying areas and removal of obstructions in drains at choking points. It was decided in the meeting that by the end of this week, exercises would be conducted in each district under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners to review the preparation and planning of drainage from low lying areas. The work of opening blocked drains will also be inspected. It was decided at the meeting that all the local bodies would work in consultation and liaison with the Deputy Commissioners.

